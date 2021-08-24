Boil water notice continues as city awaits second round of test results

On Tuesday morning, the City of San Luis Obispo said residents near Johnson Ave. and Ella St. are still under a boil water advisory.

The update came from the city's Utilities Department.

The initial notice was issued Sunday, after a water main break caused concerns about water safety and quality.

Officials say the first round of results from water quality testing showed no contaminants in the water. One more round of lab testing is required before they can lift the advisory.

The boil water notice applies to drinking and cooking water.

The map of the affected area and additional details are available on the city's website.

The city continues to distribute free bottled water at the County Public Health parking lot, at 2191 Johnson Ave.