Boil water notices issued for some SLO households

Boil water notices have gone out to some people in San Luis Obispo.

The City says about 100 households were notified around 11 a.m. Tuesday about a water main break and loss of system pressure that occurred earlier in the morning.

The City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department is currently awaiting lab results, but in the meantime, is asking the affected residents to boil water used for drinking or cooking as a precaution.

The issue is expected to be resolved by Thursday morning and residents will be notified when the water is safe to drink.

In the meantime, residents impacted by the notice can pickup free bottled water at the parking lot at Sinsheimer Pool, located at 900 Southwood Drive.

“We repaired the main line and restored water and fire service to the area, but we also want to be absolutely certain that the water is safe to drink. As a safety precaution we are asking affected residents to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes to avoid any potential illnesses until we get the water test results back,” said Utilities Director Aaron Floyd.

The City says neighborhoods affected are bordered by Broad Street, Tank Farm Road, Johnson Avenue, and Bishop Street.

Anyone with questions can call the utilities department at (805) 781-7215.

