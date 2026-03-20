Bonded brothers Zeus and Ollie are looking for laps to lounge on

Every week we feature available animals from Woods Humane Society as our Pets of the Week!

This week is is a BOGO special on two sweet bonded brothers. These two sweet boys are Zeus and Ollie!

They are litter mates and about seven years old. They were originally adopted as puppies from the SLO County Animal Services Center and spent most of their lives living with a family. Through no fault of their own they came back to Woods Humane Society and are now looking for their forever home.

They have lived with people, pets, and children before and every volunteer that has worked with them has said how sweet they are. They are good on leash, love adventures, treats, and a good nap. The thing they love most of all though is to sit on a lap and cuddle.

They are only available for adoption as a pair due to their close bond.

Meteorologist Vivian Rennie headed to the shelter to meet them and enjoyed the cuddles and the sweet energy they both have.

Click here for details on adoption of Ollie and Zeus!