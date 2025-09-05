Boots, our Pet of the Week, is dressed to the nines and ready to go home

There are lots of pets waiting for their forever homes across the Central Coast, and today we are introducing you to one of them!

This is boots, a nine-year-old tuxedo cat who may look tough but he is a sweetie.

He is a big one at ten pounds, loves nap the day away in a soft bed or cuddle up and show off his purr. He was transferred from from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter a month ago and is patiently waiting for his new family to find him.

Visit him today from eleven am to five pm at the woods humane society shelter cattery in Atascadero or visit this link for more information.