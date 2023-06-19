Boy, 8, hit by car in Paso Robles

A child was injured after being hit by a car in Paso Robles over the weekend.

Paso Robles police say it happened around 6:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Cedarwood Drive and Teak Drive.

Police says the 8-year-old boy was riding a self-propelled scooter when the collision happened.

Investigators say the drivers was driving around 10-15 miles per hour and that the boy may not have looked for vehicles before trying to cross the street.

Police say the driver was heading westbound on Cedarwood Drive and was unable to stop in time. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved.

The child’s injuries were described as moderate.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call police at (805) 237-6464.

