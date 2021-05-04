Boys and Girls Clubs receives matching gift for new clubhouse in Paso Robles

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast have received a $100,000 matching gift from Dan and Tessa Mass for the organization's new clubhouse in Paso Robles.

Dan is the son of local philanthropist and businessman Tom Maas, whom the new building is named for.

"This project was essential to my father," Dan said in a statement Tuesday. "He knew that the current Club always had a long waiting list for members. Dad wanted to make sure that there was space for every child that wanted to attend the Boys & Girls Clubs. He knew how important it was for children to have a safe place to go after school."

The new clubhouse is a $3.5 million facility set to open by early 2022. It will primarily serve kids ages 6-12 and will include a hydroponic garden, culinary kitchen, art studio, and a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Lab.

The new center will likely help around 100 teens per day. Construction kicked off on April 12 with a groundbreaking ceremony.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (BGCMCC) is in the process of raising the last $750,000 required to construct the Club," Dan said. "Tessa and I hope that our matching gift will encourage others to donate."

