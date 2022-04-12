Boys & Girls Club to open new facility in San Luis Obispo

The Boys & Girls Club is opening up its first San Luis Obispo location at Laguna Middle School.

Starting Monday, local children will be able to make use of the programs for free.

“From April 18th until the end of the school year, it'll be entirely free, both lunchtime and after school, and then next fall, it will be $50 a year," said Griffin Cook, the club director for the new site.

There are currently more than 2,600 children on the Central Coast who are part of the Boys & Girls Club.

“We give those kids, you know, the ones that need it the most, we give them a directive and we give them an objective and we try and help them direct their energy to somewhere positive and to become better role models in our society,” said Cook.

This is the 15th Club here on the Central Coast. The Boys & Girls Club is also looking forward to opening up a new facility in Paso Robles.

