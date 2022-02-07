Bridge repair project in northern San Luis Obispo County starts on Monday

Drivers in north San Luis Obispo County should expect some delays on Highway 101 starting on Monday Feb. 7, 2022.

The upcoming construction project will repair the pavement at the approach to six bridge decks on Highway 101 between Vineyard Drive in Templeton and Spring Street in Paso Robles.

One lane will be closed in each direction of the highway during construction.

Work will take place from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. between Monday and Thursday.

According to Cal Trans District 5, delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes..

The agency said Velarde Construction of San Fernando, CA is the contractor in charge of this $1.9 million bridge repair project, which is expected to be completed by his Spring.