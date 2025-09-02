Brooks Burgers closes San Luis Obispo location

Brooks Burgers has closed one of its San Luis Obispo County locations.

The restaurant announced the closure on social media on Monday.

“We are so grateful to all of our amazing guests who supported us along the way,” the post, starting with “Thank You, SLO,” stated.

Information on why the decision was made to close the business was not provided.

Brooke Burgers opened in the SLO Public Market in 2022, offering items including chicken and tri-tip sandwiches, salads, beer, and, of course, burgers.

The company’s original location in Pismo Beach will remain open.