Brookshire Farms remains closed amid E. Coli outbreak investigation

Brookshire Farms remains closed as the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department continues investigating an outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

Health officials say the infections are suspected to be linked to exposure at the farm.

The investigation includes five laboratory-confirmed cases of E. coli and eight additional cases under investigation involving people with symptoms consistent with STEC infection who visited the farm between October 16 and October 26.

Three patients have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious complication associated with STEC infections. One additional patient was hospitalized and treated.

Brookshire Farms shared the following message on Instagram:

Safety is our main concern.



We are waiting on the test results from the county health department. Until then there is nothing to comment on.



We have opted to remain closed for the remainder of the pumpkin season until test results have been determined.

Symptoms of STEC infection can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that may be bloody, vomiting and, sometimes, fever.

According to the California Department of Public Health, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli can spread when people ingest the bacteria, often through contaminated food or water or by accidentally transferring germs from their hands to their mouths.

County health officials say children younger than 10 years old face the highest risk of serious complications.

Anyone who visited Brookshire Farms between October 16 and October 26 and develops these symptoms should immediately contact a health care provider and mention the potential exposure.