Brush fire breaks out in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning

Posted at 8:24 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 11:24:34-04

San Luis Obispo Police and San Luis Obispo Fire responded to a brush fire early Thursday morning.

San Luis Obispo Police posted to Twitter saying a fire broke out at about 1:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Higuera Street.

Fire officials were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

