Brush fire breaks out in San Luis Obispo Thursday morning

San Luis Obispo Police and San Luis Obispo Fire responded to a brush fire early Thursday morning.
San Luis Obispo Police posted to Twitter saying a fire broke out at about 1:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Higuera Street.
Fire officials were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
