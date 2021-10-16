Brush fire off of Higuera Street near Highway 101.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a report of a brush fire at 3:39 PM off of Higuera Street.

CAL Fire SLO said three engines are at the scene on South Higuera Street on the northbound side of Highway 101.

As of now, CAL Fire SLO reported it is a roadside spot that is burning.

CHP is aiding with traffic control, but no lanes of Highway 101 have been closed.

According to CAL Fire SLO, there are no structures in danger and there are no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.