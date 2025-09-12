Brush fire burns 7.5 acres in Orcutt area

UPDATE (4:35 p.m.) - Fire officials say the fire burned a total of 7.5 acres. Forward progress was stopped at 3:40 p.m.

Firefighters are expected to remain on scene into the evening hours for mop-up and work to improve containment lines.

There are reports of power lines down in the area.

—

UPDATE (3:33 p.m.) - According to Santa Barbara County Fire, the fire is approximately five acres in size and structures are threatened.

__

ORIGINAL STORY: Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire burning in the Orcutt area Friday afternoon.

It was reported shortly before 3 p.m. along the 5700 block of Telephone Road, which is south of Clark Avenue off Highway 101.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there were reports that flames were threatening homes in the area.

Traffic along Highway 101 was not impacted as of 3:17 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

