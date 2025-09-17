UPDATE: Traffic backed up from Santa Margarita to Atascadero due to brush fire

UPDATE (4:45 p.m.) - Traffic on southbound Highway 101 is being heavily impacted following the brush fire that broke out near Santa Margarita Wednesday afternoon.

According to Caltrans, traffic is backed up along a six-mile stretch of southbound Highway 101, from the Highway 58 split near Santa Margarita to Santa Rosa Road in Atascadero.

There is no word yet on when the right lane of southbound Highway 101 will reopen.

UPDATE (3:45 p.m.) - The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department reports that forward progress has been stopped on the brush fire after it burned two to four acres of grass.

The agency says the right lane of southbound Highway 101 has been shut down to allow for fire personnel to access the burn area.

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department Traffic was stopped on southbound Highway 101 Wednesday afternoon as firefighters responded to a brush fire near Santa Margarita.

Officials are urging travelers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Several agencies are reportedly assisting the agency with response, including the Atascadero Fire Department and the Santa Margarita Fire Department.

ORIGINAL (3:30 p.m.) - A vegetation fire burning near Santa Margarita is impacting traffic on Highway 101, according to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The agency reports that the fire began around 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at the Highway 58 and Highway 101 split.

ALERTCalifornia cameras show the fire burning through vegetation on the right shoulder of southbound Highway 101.

Fire officials say several resources are being sent to the scene, including air attack, fire engines, and water tenders.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that traffic is stopped on southbound Highway 101 from the Highway 58 split to the end of Powerline Road.

As of 3:25 p.m., the Caltrans Quickmap also shows slowed traffic on northbound Highway 101.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.