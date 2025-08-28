Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buellton's newest affordable housing development opens its doors

Buellton's newest affordable housing development officially opened its doors on Thursday.

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara (HASBARCO) celebrated the opening of Polo Village during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new 49-unit development is located at 560 McMurray Road.

Residents of Polo Village will have access to a community building with office space, a computer lab, a children's play area, a multi-sport court, and picnic areas.

"We had community groups come to help to furnish the units. We had the [Veterans Affairs] involved. So it really is a federal state, county, city, and all-in approach," John Polanskey, the HASBARCO director of housing development, said.

Officials say the Polo Village development includes a mix of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that are reserved for households earning between 30% and 60% of Buellton's median income.

For more information on the development and how to apply for residency, you can visit the HASBARCO website.

