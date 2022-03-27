Burn scar areas are a concern ahead of expected heavy rainfall

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services is asking residents in the Alisal burn scar area to be prepared to shelter-in-place if needed, but so far, there is no advisory in place.

The Gaviota area west of Goleta is the place that suffered major impacts from the Alisal Fire, which sparked on October 11, 2021.

The agency said the area is prone to flooding, which is why locals should remain vigilant.

Weather models show that anywhere from .5-2” of rain are expected across the Central Coast and in areas in higher elevations that number could rise to 4” of rain. Winds are expected to reach 20-30 mph and gusts up to 60 mph in mountain areas.

Santa Barabara County officials are recommending residents to gather their family members and pets to seek shelter in the top floor of a multi-story home if possible.

During the storm, authorities said it is best to avoid driving at night as vehicles can easily be swept away.

Crews will be on scene to clear out debris if needed once the storm settles down.