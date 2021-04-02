Business is booming as spring breakers hit Central Coast beaches

With spring break underway in nearby counties, some Central Coast beaches have been seeing a lot of foot traffic over the past week.

Many people from Southern California as well as the Central Valley are making the trip to Pismo Beach to dip their toes in the sand and cool off in the water and that has many business owners excited.

Whether it's hitting the waves for a quick surf, taking a picture on the pier, or grabbing a bite to eat. the possibilities are endless and people are loving it.

"Oh, we are very excited. I love it. It's so beautiful here, it is so calm but yet so serene,” said Sacramento resident Shaunell Robinson.

Business owners are loving it, too.

"We are having basically summer days during the week right now during spring break which is amazing for us,” said Arla Negrete, manager at Old West Cinnamon Rolls.

Employees there have been working nonstop as people rush in for a sweet glazed treat.

Over at the pier, Sunsets at Pismo Beach has been seeing an increase in business, as well.

"Foot traffic has been insane. It's been busy every day since, I mean, it started last week probably on Thursday,” owner Brian Appiano said.

Many Central Valley residents are just trying to escape the heat.

"Yes, definitely, definitely, especially just because of the lockdown and stuff. It feels good to just finally be able to get out,” said Hanford resident Juan Murillo.

Others from Southern California say they were escaping the big city.

"This is our first time being here, actually. Yeah, it's our first trip to Pismo and we wanted to check it out so we just came down to see what it was about,” said Los Angeles resident Millie Grey.

But no matter the reason, after a long year of closures and reopening, businesses nearby say they are happy to see the crowds.

“I mean, after the year we have just gone through it makes my wife and I be able to sleep a little bit better. I mean, we are excited too, it's tough to sleep too but it just makes it all worthwhile,” Appiano said.

Hotels add they are busy and close to full occupancy.

Health officials are advising people to remain vigilant if they decide to travel, stay six feet away from people outside your household, and wear a mask as required.

