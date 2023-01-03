Businesses and tourists near beaches adjusting to weather

Local businesses and tourists spending their New Year's Day and week on the Central Coast are being forced to adjust to the rainy conditions near the beach.

Tourists say they are finding ways to find relaxation despite the rainy conditions along the beaches.

"I was at the house and my brother was just like, 'Hey, let's go out for your birthday'," said Anthony Mojica, an Avila Beach tourist. "We decided to come to Avila and Pismo."

"We have been taking pictures, hanging out, getting breakfast," said Jackson Pruess, also visiting Avila Beach. "It is just really special and fun."

Visitors say the trip was worth it, regardless of the rain.

"It’s just really fun," said Pruess. "We just came from Orange County, went to Santa Cruz, Oakland, San Francisco, and now here."

"The rain doesn't matter at all," said Mojica. "I'm just here enjoying the environment and enjoying my brother's company and just enjoying my time."

Businesses say the beaches are still seeing signs of life with tourism.

"Pismo is very busy," said Mojica. "Avila was kind of a hit or miss. People were coming in and out."

"It's been very busy and we've had a busy holiday season," said Liz Carrasco, a Hula Hut employee.

The local businesses say there is not a significant sign of a drop-off in visitors.

"Yesterday with the polar plunge was crowded," said Carrasco. "It was kind of consistent today with the way the weather is."