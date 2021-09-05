Busy day at Lake Lopez where both locals and visitors celebrate Labor Day weekend

Locals and visitors made their way to the Lake Lopez Recreation Area to enjoy the three-day Labor Day weekend.

The Lake Lopez Recreation Area sold out all camp sites with some making reservations up to a year in advance.

Park rangers said the low lake water level still allows for a few more boats.

“The boat ramp is still open, the water level is currently at 32 percent, we've shut it down in the past when it was around 27%, so we're hoping that the launch ramp will be able to stay open two to three weeks, maybe into October, but we don't have a date specific yet,” explained park ranger Keith Kuiken.

A fire ban is in effect for all campers at the Lopez Lake Recreation Area, which means no wood nor charcoal barbecues and no bonfires are allowed.

