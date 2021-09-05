Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Busy day at Lake Lopez where both locals and visitors celebrate Labor Day weekend

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
lopez lake boat launch ramp.JPG
Posted at 8:36 PM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 23:38:52-04

Locals and visitors made their way to the Lake Lopez Recreation Area to enjoy the three-day Labor Day weekend.

The Lake Lopez Recreation Area sold out all camp sites with some making reservations up to a year in advance.

Park rangers said the low lake water level still allows for a few more boats.

“The boat ramp is still open, the water level is currently at 32 percent, we've shut it down in the past when it was around 27%, so we're hoping that the launch ramp will be able to stay open two to three weeks, maybe into October, but we don't have a date specific yet,” explained park ranger Keith Kuiken.

A fire ban is in effect for all campers at the Lopez Lake Recreation Area, which means no wood nor charcoal barbecues and no bonfires are allowed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."