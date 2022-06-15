Busy disaster season predicted, Red Cross needs volunteers

Fire season is in full swing, which means the Red Cross is prepping to jump into action if a natural disaster causes a need for the organization.

The red cross functions off of a 90% volunteer basis and this is their busiest time of year. In order to be properly staffed and prepared for any scenario, they are looking to the community for help. They are asking anyone who is able, to apply for different volunteer positions.

"There are a lot of different volunteer opportunities at the red cross it really depends on your interests and availability and then we pair you up with that perfect volunteer match and get you started," said Red Cross Communications Director, Taylor Poisall.

There are several different positions you can apply for depending on your interests, including; front desk workers, media relations, and even photography but the most needed positions are shelter support, health services and disaster action team members.

To apply, head to their website and fill out a volunteer application.