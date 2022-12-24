Busy weekend ahead for some restaurants in San Luis Obispo

Christmas dinner preparations are underway for some local restaurants.

For Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, it's the biggest day of the year, taking months of preparation.

“Everyone has been busy little elves trying to get ready for the holiday," said Amanda Rich, Madonna Inn marketing manager.

Over 1,000 people are expected to walk through the restaurant doors.

“We have over 950 reservations on Christmas Eve and 1,500 reservations for Christmas Day," said Rich.

The baking and cooking begin a week in advance. Around 400 cakes and 200 pies are expected to be made just for the holiday weekend at the restaurant.

Brasserie SLO is also buckling up for big a weekend.

“Both days are looking really good. On Christmas Eve we are pretty booked out and on Christmas Day we have 150 reservations," said general manager Saul Ishizaki.

The general manager says the minute Thanksgiving ended, Christmas planning began.

If you are looking for holiday meal options, visit this website for a list of restaurants open on Christmas in San Luis Obispo County.