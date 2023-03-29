Butterfly Beach closure lifted

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said on Wednesday that it has lifted the water contact closure for Butterfly Beach within one-quarter mile of the storm drain outfall.

Health officials say recent ocean water quality testing conducted by Environmental Health Services has confirmed the ocean water is now safe for recreational use in this area following recent sewage impacts.

The public health department also wants to remind residents about potential health risks associated with storm water runoff at countywide beaches with rain in the forecast again on Wednesday.

Storm water is untreated rain water that flows through the drain system into creeks, the ocean, and other waterways. Contact with storm water while swimming or surfing may increase the risk for certain types of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting, and diarrhea.

To minimize potential health risks, it is recommended that people do not swim, play or surf in the ocean and creeks for at least three days following a rain event. Beach-goers should also avoid areas near the outfall from drainpipes and creeks that enter the ocean following a rain event as storm water runoff may carry high levels of bacteria and pollutants.