CA gas prices down 3 cents in one month, analysts predict another price increase

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 2 cents over the past three weeks to $3.39 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that prices at the pump could start increasing again because crude oil costs are rising.

According to AAA, California's average price for a gallon of gas is more than a dollar of the national average at $4.65, which is down three cents compared to a month ago.

In San Luis Obispo County the average price at the pump is $4.81, down two cents compared to a month ago.

In Santa Barbara County, the average price for a regular gallon of gas is $4.63, down one cent compared to a month ago.

According to AAA, nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.87 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.79 per gallon.