CA Mid-State Fair accepting applications for youth volunteers

Online applications are now being accepted for the California Mid-State Fair's Junior Fairboard volunteer program, which consists of San Luis Obispo residents between the ages 16 and 25.

According to fair officials, Junior Fairboard members assist with the daily operations of the upcoming annual fair, including but not limited to livestock and equestrian support, pageant set up, public judging, ushering, ticket scanning, and market research. They receive a Mid-State Fair jacket and shirt, admission to the fair, meal tickets, and one free guest pass per night.

Applications are due by Friday, June 28 and can be found on the fair's website. Applicants will be interviewed and voted on by a committee of Junior Fairboard officers and the Board of Directors Junior Fairboard Committee.

Once selected, members must be present at all Junior Fairboard meetings, participate in at least one committee, attend all committee meetings and events, and perform usher duties at all Main Grandstand events.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year's theme is "Wide Open Spaces."