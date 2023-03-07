CA Mid-State Fair announces new small animal online auction

The California Mid-State Fair announced Monday a new online auction this year for the Meat Rabbit Pens, Market Broiler Pens and Market Turkeys.

With the addition of the online auction, fair officials say the following small animal entry limit changes will take place: exhibitors may exhibit one (1) Rabbit Meat Pen, plus one (1) Market Turkey, plus one (1) Broiler Meat Pen.

These changes do not impact the entry limits for large market animal or breeding animals. The top four (4) Rabbit Meat Pens, Market Turkeys and Broiler Meat Pens will still be required to sell in the Sale of Champions on July 29, and will not be included in the online auction. All Market Animals will be included in our online Add-On Program that is accepting add-on bids from July 30 through August 6.

The fair staff says they hope this online auction will help the Small Animal Exhibitors with an option to sell their market projects. For additional information, please visit MidStateFair.com.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”