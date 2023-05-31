CA Mid-State Fair national anthem singers wanted

The California Mid-State Fair is now accepting applications for national anthem singers.

Each year the California Mid-State Fair offers local singers the opportunity to sing the national anthem prior to the start of Chumash Grandstand Arena shows.

Interested applicants must completely fill out an online form with contact information, as well as submit a YouTube video/link showing the individual singing the national anthem a cappella style.

Applications can be found at MidStateFair.com and must be received by Friday, June 23 by 5 p.m. to be considered. All applicants will be notified via email after the singers have been selected.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 at the Paso Robles Events Center.