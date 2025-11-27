Cachuma Lake stocked with 3,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout

Three-thousand pounds of Rainbow Trout were recently released into Cachuma Lake.

According to the County of Santa Barbara, the fish come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms in Paynes Creek, California, and reportedly range in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pounders.

A valid fishing license is required to fish at Cachuma Lake, which county officials say is now at 77% capacity after recent rainstorms.

The lake is open to kayaks, canoes and boats, but due to restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of quagga mussels, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff 30 days before visiting.

Cabin, RV and tent camping are also available. Click here for more information.