CAL Fire San Luis Obispo County processed over 38,000 calls in 2021

CAL Fire San Luis Obispo County shared its statistics of response times and number of calls processed during 2021.

The agency’s emergency command center (ECC) offers dispatch services to the following fire departments: Cambria, Camp Roberts, Five Cities Authority, Morro Bay, San Miguel, Santa Margarita and Templeton.

CAL Fire San Luis Obispo County said on Twitter that in 2021 they had 18,871 responses dispatched and 38, 386 phone calls processed.

According to ECC, 99% of the emergency calls were answered within 15 seconds.

The agency reported that the busiest hour of the day in 2021 was 10 A.M.