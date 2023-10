Crews have made progress on the fire that broke out east of Cambria on Friday.

As of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Cal Fire SLO officials say the vegetation fire, now called the "Green" fire has burned 243 acres and is 75% contained.

The Green fire broke out just before 1 p.m. Friday on the south side of Highway 46.

The cause remains under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.