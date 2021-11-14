CAL FIRE SLO hosted its first Benevolent Foundation fundraiser

CAL FIRE SLO held its first fundraising event to support the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation

The fundraiser took place at SLO Brew Rock from 5 P.M. to 10 P.M.

There was a live performance by the CAL FIRE L2881 Honor Guard Pipes and Drums.

Tickets were $75 dollars, which included a concert, silent auction, food, and games.

The goal was to raise funds for the CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation, which is an organization that assists firefighters and their families in times of financial need.

The foundation also helps burn victims and supports research on hazards unique to firefighting.

For more information on this organization, click here.

