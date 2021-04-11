CAL FIRE SLO responding to vegetation fire near Rinconada Trail in Santa Margarita

CAL FIRE SLO units are currently on scene of a vegetation fire near the Rinconada Trail in Santa Margarita.
Officials say the fire is 3-5 acres with a slow rate of spread.
Air support is being utilized as crews say the area is difficult to access.
No structures are threatened at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back later for details.
Cal Fire Units responding to a vegitation fire on Riconada trail head access to the fire area is difficult . CHP H-70 and Cal Fire Copter 406 also responding. pic.twitter.com/GakIaOfjBj— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) April 11, 2021