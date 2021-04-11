Watch
CAL FIRE SLO responding to vegetation fire near Rinconada Trail in Santa Margarita

Posted at 7:10 PM, Apr 10, 2021
CAL FIRE SLO units are currently on scene of a vegetation fire near the Rinconada Trail in Santa Margarita.

Officials say the fire is 3-5 acres with a slow rate of spread.

Air support is being utilized as crews say the area is difficult to access.

No structures are threatened at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back later for details.

