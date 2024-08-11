Cal Fire SLO responds to report of an individual who fell down a cliff in Pismo

Cal Fire SLO and Urban Search and Rescue responded to a cliff incident this evening in Pismo Beach.
At around 6 p.m., a single patient had fallen 20 ft. down a cliff near the 200 block of Sea Cliff Dr.
According to officials, the patient was rescued by 7 p.m. and has since been taken to the hospital.
The status of the patient's injuries was not released.
CLIFF RESCUE: #CliffIC, & Urban Search & Rescue at scene of 1 patient 20’ down the Cliff, near the 200 block Sea Cliff Dr. in Pismo Ca. pic.twitter.com/uP6xG6ci2n— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 11, 2024