Cal Fire SLO responds to report of an individual who fell down a cliff in Pismo

Cal Fire SLO and Urban Search and Rescue responded to a cliff incident this evening in Pismo Beach.

At around 6 p.m., a single patient had fallen 20 ft. down a cliff near the 200 block of Sea Cliff Dr.

According to officials, the patient was rescued by 7 p.m. and has since been taken to the hospital.

The status of the patient's injuries was not released.

