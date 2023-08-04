CAL FIRE SLO responds to vegetation fire in Los Osos

A vegetation fire broke out in Los Osos Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out at about 3 p.m. near Pecho Valley Road and Hazard Canyon Road.
Fire crews are working to gain access to the incident, which is near the Montana De Oro State Park.
As of 4:10 p.m., fire officials say the fire has burned 3/4 acres.
