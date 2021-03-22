CAL FIRE's Station 30 reopens in Paso Robles following $6.5 million rebuild

CAL FIRE’s newest fire station is once again housing firefighters.

After 60 years, Station 30 at 2510 Ramada Drive in Paso Robles was decommissioned in September of 2018 due to the building’s worsening condition.

The California Department of General Services allocated $6.5 million to build a new facility.

Firefighters over the past 2.5 years worked out of a temporary fire station set up at the North County Regional Center in Templeton until this past Saturday when they officially moved back into the new station.

Crews stationed there will serve those in the rural Paso Robles area and also provide automatic aid to The City of Paso Robles and Templeton CSD.

