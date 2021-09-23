Cal Poly adds new resources to help students navigate the new year

This week is the first week of school for Cal Poly students and before the first day, students had to submit their COVID-19 vaccination status and attend orientation. Both included resources to help as students navigate another year during the pandemic.

“I know that the difference, you know, from 2020 to now is that there are some practices in place where students can get support virtually. That didn’t exist prior to us leaving campus back in 2019/2020,” said Andrene Kaiwi, Director of New Student and Transition Programs at Cal Poly.

Those resources include mental health counseling as well as academic advising. The university also provides a peer health education program that can include mental, wellness, and education around controlled substances.

Around 90 percent of Cal Poly students are vaccinated against COVID-19, but those who are not fully vaccinated are required to take a COVID-19 test every 72 hours.

They can go to the University Union to get that test.

