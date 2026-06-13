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Cal Poly art and design graduates showcase senior exhibit in downtown San Luis Obispo

Cal Poly art and design graduates showcase senior exhibit in downtown San Luis Obispo
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SAN LUIS OBISPO — Graduating Cal Poly art and design students are showing off their work in and exhibit in downtown San Luis Obispo.

The exhibit features 9 artists and 50 different pieces showcasing different mediums and styles, from hyperrealism to abstraction.

The exhibit is called "This Is Not a Couch." Lillie Turinsky said the name is a nod to a famous work of art.

"It's a reference to Rene Magritte's painting called This Is Not a Pipe. It's kind of talk about representation versus reality and the importance of visual language."

Turinsky said the couch reference comes from a shared space the students used throughout their time at the university.

"The couch motif comes from we have this shared sofa that is in our studio. We all share a 24/7 studio space, and the couch is in there, and yeah, it's just been a part of our college experience."

The show runs through June 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 750 Higuera Street.

"We would love for people to come and look at the work and potentially buy it. Like, that would be really exciting," Turinsky said.

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