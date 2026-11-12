Cal Poly confirms student swept to sea is a 2024 graduate

The woman swept to sea Monday evening in Santa Cruz County is a 2024 Cal Poly graduate. University spokesperson Matt Lazier confirmed the information to KSBY Community Reporter Jessica Roe.

According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department, they received a call around 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, that a woman had been swept to sea at Panther State Beach.

She was later identified as Senah Park, 24.

The case was classified as a search and rescue for multiple days, but as of Thursday morning, investigators said it has transitioned to a recovery effort.

The department stated that their fixed-wing 'Air Unit and Drone Team' immediately searched the coastline and surrounding waters for Park. They stated that, at the time, she and friends were on the beach when an incoming tide knocked several of them down.

"During that time, 24-year-old Senah Park is believed to have been swept out to sea," the department wrote.

Cal Poly referred KSBY to deputies for further information. At this time, no new information is available; however, anyone with information is encouraged to call the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department at (831) 471-1121.

If you have any information you would like to share with KSBY, you can reach our newsroom at news@ksby.com.