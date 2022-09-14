Cal Poly Demo Day 2022 showcases local startups

Cal Poly showed off several local startups during its 2022 Demo Day event.

The event showcases months of work that helped the startups turn from an idea to real and viable business ventures.

It also allows the startups to connect and network with potential investors.

Startups on hand at the Demo Day included:

Cheekies: a reusable, machine washable and leak-proof period shot



Grip Safe: a firearm safety device that makes AR-15s secure for storage



Quickie: a 10-minute mobile delivery service that provides food and beverages to college students



Ryde Carpool: a carpooling marketplace that allows college students to buy and sell empty seats in their car



Sustainamade: a startup that uses technology to reduce the amount of water, waste, transportation, and labor needed to grow strawberries



Venture Rent: a software that connects outdoor equipment shops to consumers



X-Adapt: a compact capable and intuitive mobility device built from electric unicycles



“X-adapt is a self-balancing mobility tool for wheelchair users and it helps them get out in off-road environments and it elevates them in a higher level like I’m in right now when you’re socializing and just hanging out so it fills these voids where your manual wheelchair doesn’t and it does a pretty good job of it,“ said Evan Lalanne, the owner of X-Adapt and a Cal Poly Senior.

Lalanne initially began modifying mobile devices for his personal use, following a 2016 fall while hiking Bishop Peak that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

The concept evolved from a modified electric skateboard to now an electric unicycle.

