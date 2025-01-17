Cal Poly employee charged with sexual assault while posing as rideshare driver

Felony charges have been filed against a Cal Poly employee authorities allege posed as a fake rideshare app driver and sexually assault a woman in San Luis Obispo.

Angel MunozQuintana of Nipomo was arrested Wednesday by San Luis Obispo police.

The arrest came two days after a young woman reported to police that she was assaulted by a man posing as a rideshare driver. A second young woman reportedly told police the same man picked her up and held her against her will. Both incidents happened near Cal Poly last weekend.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has charged 32-year-old MunozQuintana with kidnapping, assault with the intent to commit rape, forced oral copulation, oral copulation of a victim impaired by alcohol, criminal threats and false imprisonment.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday in San Luis Obispo County Jail and has remained behind bars since his arrest with bail set at $1.2 million.

Online records for Cal Poly show MunozQuintana worked at the university as a custodian.

The District Attorney’s Office is asking anyone with information on this investigation to contact Detective Magana at (805) 594-8025.

