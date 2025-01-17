Cal Poly employee accused of sexual assault, posing as rideshare driver

A man who was arrested this week on suspicion of sexual assault worked as a custodian at Cal Poly, a university spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

San Luis Obispo police arrested Angel Munoz Quintana on Wednesday, two days after a young woman reported the incident to police. She said she was assaulted by a man posing as a rideshare driver. A second young woman reportedly told police the same man picked her up and held her against her will. Both incidents happened near Cal Poly.

"I want to trust the people who work here and I respect them because they do so much, but hearing something like that is kind of scary," said Natalie Meza, a Cal Poly student.

"It's scary knowing that faculty and trusted individuals are doing that kind of thing," added Megan Chally, another Cal Poly student.

While rideshare services are commonly used by college students and others for transportation, some students say they feel uneasy, especially when traveling alone.

“Depending on the person, it can be odd, especially if you are Ubering alone,” Chally said.

“As a woman, I am pretty paranoid and always ensuring my safety,” Meza added.

However, some students, like Isabelle Baquian, say they feel confident using these services.

"On the app, there are things you can press if you feel unsafe, and I always let my family and friends know I'm Ubering and they always have my location too," Baquian said.

In light of the incident, the San Luis Obispo Police Department shared tips on how to stay safe when using ridesharing services. Police urge riders to take extra precautions to confirm the identity of their drivers before getting into the car.



Match the license plate: Always check the car’s license plate and make sure it matches what is listed in the app.

Verify with the driver: Ask the driver for a verbal confirmation of your name before getting into the vehicle.

Use in-app features: Both Uber and Lyft offer features to help ensure rider safety. Uber offers a PIN code option to confirm the car and driver, while Lyft has an emergency feature that connects riders directly with ADT security for live support.

Local authorities stress that these simple steps can help prevent dangerous situations, as evidenced by the recent arrest.

“I’m going to think more when using an Uber and be more aware of my surroundings, especially because he was a janitor here,” Meza said.

Quintana remains in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail with bail set at $1.2 million.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department says its investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with further information about this case to contact Det. Magana at (805) 594-8025.