Cal Poly football fans cheer on the Mustangs despite COVID-19 restrictions

COVID-19 restrictions didn't stop spectators from cheering on the Cal Poly Football team as the Mustangs played their first ranked game of the season against Southern Utah University.

Instead of filling the stands at Spanos Stadium, Cal Poly football fans hung out outside the Spanos Stadium fences, tailgated on O’Neill Green, watched at home, or attended socially-distanced parties at local bars Saturday afternoon.

Due to the pandemic and current state state guidelines, no one was allowed to spectate at the stadium.

“Of course people are disappointed, but you make the best of it," Cindy Oliphant, a mother of one of the players, said, We’re all here.”

The game was a milestone in a unique season, that began in spring instead of the usual fall commencement.

This was the first game for the Big Sky Conference and it was also the first game the Mustangs were able host since the beginning of the pandemic.

People also gathered at bars and restaurants which were recently reopened under Red Tier guidelines. They now allow people to order drinks (without accompanying sides) and sit indoors.

Ryan Orr, the entertainment director of SLO Brew Rock, organized a watch party with a Cal Poly grad at their entertainment center.

“We’re all spaced out. we have less than our 25% indoor capacity and people are ordering drinks, having food, and just enjoying the first game of the Cal Poly football season," Orr said.

They even had Mustang themed drinks and offered patrons discounts for wearing Cal Poly gear.

“It’s a great turn out. I think for the first time we’ve done this, we’re going to continue to do this every Saturday for home and away games," Orr said.

The next game will be on March 20th, at UC Davis.

