Cal Poly Fraternity held Ducky Derby fundraiser for Jack's Helping Hand

A Cal Poly Fraternity raised money that will go towards children with cancer or special needs.

Sigma Nu hosted the 14th Annual Ducky Derby, which raises funds for the local organization Jack's Helping Hand.

The group raised money through donations and the sales of t-shirts and rubber ducks.

There was also a duck race at the San Luis Obispo Creek by Mission Plaza.

“Jack's Helping Hand helped me and my family just an enormous amount throughout my treatment and chemo and I'm here because I want to pay it forward back to them and really thank them for what they did,” Zach Stever, who is a cancer survivor.

Prizes were given to the top nine winners, which included a Stagecoach Festival ticket for first place, a one night stay at the Santa Barbara Inn, and merchandise from Firestone Grill and Woodstock Pizza.

Over 15 thousand dollars was raised in total for Jack's Helping Hand.