Cal Poly grad tapped to serve as San Luis Obispo County’s next top legal advisor

Supervisors in San Luis Obispo County will vote next week on who will serve as the county’s next top legal advisor.

They’ll be considering the appointment of Jon Ansolabehere. He would take over the County Counsel position vacated by Rita Neal, who is retiring in March.

The County Counsel's Office advises all county departments, commissions and boards, including the County Board of Supervisors, San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and Regional Transportation Agency.

According to the county, Ansolabehere received his bachelor's and master’s degrees from Cal Poly and a law degree from Golden Gate University.

Starting his legal career locally in 2011, the county says Ansolabehere represented various public agencies, small business owners, ranchers, property owners and community groups.

From 2013-2018, he served as the assistant city attorney for the City of San Luis Obispo and has been Chief Deputy County Counsel for San Luis Obispo County since 2019.

“Jon is an extremely bright and energetic attorney whom I would be thrilled to see take the reins of the County Counsel s office,” said Rita Neal, who has been with the county counsel’s office for 26 years. “I know the County, the staff we work with, and our community would be in good hands under his leadership.”

Ansolabehere lives on a ranch in Creston with his wife and two children, is active in multiple local organizations and enjoys coaching his children in youth sports, according to a county press release.

His appointment will be considered by the board on Tuesday.

