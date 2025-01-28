San Luis Obispo County's chief legal advisor to retire

San Luis Obispo County's chief legal advisor has announced her retirement.



Rita Neal has been with the county counsel’s office for 26 years. Her office advises all county departments, commissions and boards, including the County Board of Supervisors, San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and Regional Transportation Agency.

“It has been by honor and privilege to work in the County Counsel’s office for all these years,” Neal said in a press release. She started with the office in 1998 as deputy county counsel and took over as chief deputy in 2008 before serving as assistant county counsel. She was appointed to her current role in 2012. “I want to thank all the boards I’ve served for putting their trust and confidence in me and my amazing team. During my tenure at the County, I have been fortunate to work with wonderful County staff and an engaged public. My career and role as County Counsel has always been to do what is in the best interests of the County. That work was not always easy, but it has always been personally very rewarding.”

Supervisors Chair Dawn Ortiz-Legg says the county counts on Neal “in everything we do.”

“What can one say about a public servant who has given so much during her career, other than a heartfelt ‘thank you',’’ Ortiz-Legg said. “The Board has the deepest respect and gratitude for Rita and her years of service to the County. She has supported and guided all departments, helping them navigate the most challenging situations. While we reluctantly accept her resignation, we congratulate her on a job well done and the absolute best in a well-deserved retirement.”

“As the County’s chief legal advisor, Neal has had to be up to speed on the fast evolution of the law, remain unbiased in all her work, and present legal summaries and advice to every department and agency directly connected to the County,” the county stated in a press release.

“I get that it’s not always easy for people to understand all decisions made and sometimes that’s just the way the legal process works.” Neal said. “I understand everyone has a different interest, and I appreciate the fact we have a system that allows them to express their opinions.”

Neal, a Cal Poly graduate, is set to retire on March 14.

