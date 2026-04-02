Cal Poly hosts logging competition for the first time in nearly a decade

SAN LUIS OBISPO — For the first time in nearly a decade, Cal Poly is hosting a logging competition.

Hundreds of students from across the western United States headed to Cal Poly Wednesday for the Association of Western Forestry Clubs (AWFC) Conclave.

As many as 12 teams will compete in the three-day competition. It will feature traditional forestry field skills like axe throwing, saw bucking and pole climbing.

Competitor Fiona Chamberlin said the event helps build skills and connections students will use after graduation, while also looking back on tradition.

"All of these stem from historical techniques in the forestry industry," Chamberlin said.

"We're not really chopping trees down with axes anymore, but learning the technique for that is really fun and really interesting, and you're kind of paying homage to the people that have done that in the past," Chamberlin said.

The AWFC Conclave will run April 1-3 from 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

According to Cal Poly, parking is available in the Cuesta College A-1 lot. Shuttles will begin at 7 a.m.