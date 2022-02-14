Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cal Poly Mustang Marching Band making last preparations for Chinese New Year Parade

items.[0].image.alt
John Osumi, courtesy of Cal Poly
Cal Poly Mustang Marching Band
Posted at 7:57 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 22:57:11-05

The Cal Poly Mustang Marching Band is in the thick of rehearsals ahead of next weekend's Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco.

Their last rehearsal in San Luis Obispo took place on Sunday.

This will be the 7th time the band has performed in the 1.3 mile Chinese New Year Parade.

They will be among 15 marching bands performing in the celebration.

The band has won first place in the adult marching band category in each appearance at the parade.

Cal Poly Mustang Marching Band has more than 220 members who will be partaking in the tradition of playing some of their best postgame tunes with the UC Davis Marching Band.

The bands will perform together at the San Francisco Embarcadero before the actual parade.

There will be floats and dancers honoring the Year of the Tiger.

The iconic event will be next Saturday at 5-15 P.M. and will be live streamed at the parade's Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png