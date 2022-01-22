Cal Poly Mustang Marching Band to perform in Chinese New Year Parade

The Cal Poly Mustang Marching Band has been invited to perform in the Alaska Airlines Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco on February 19.

This will be the seventh time the band will perform in the Chinese New Year Parade since they first participated in 2014. They will be among the 15 marching bands performing in the celebration of the “Year of the Tiger” with floats, dragon dancers and other festive entries.

The Mustang Marching Band has been awarded first place in the adult marching bands category at each appearance. The band’s more than 220 members, from academic disciplines across the Cal Poly campus, perform for nearly 50 occasions on campus each year.

Since it first began in the 1860s, the parade and festival have grown to be the largest celebration of Asian culture outside of Asia. Today, it has emerged as one of the top 10 parades in the world by the International Festivals and Events Association.

The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. on February 19 and will be live streamed on the Parade’s Facebook Page.