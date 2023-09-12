Cal Poly officials report several incidents involving people trespassing into closed-off horse pens

The Cal Poly Oppenheimer Family Equine Center is reporting more trespassers near its horses causing several safety issues not only for the animals but for the public.



Cal Poly officials say there have been several incidents involving people hopping the fence to closed-off horse pens.

It’s not just trespassing that’s become a problem.

“This is Cal Poly land, and it backs right up to state land. People recreationally like to ride their bikes, like to take hikes… but when it becomes an issue is when that state lands back up to Cal Poly lands and the bikes come down through here and through our horse unit," said Irini Pateras, Oppenheimer Family Equine Center manager.

This causes concern when students are present and riding the horses.

Pateras says the bikes can startle the animals and cause the rider major injuries.

In that same area, another issue has led to a horse being injured.

“One kind of big incident that's happened this summer is we had our horse, Ryan. He got embedded with a fishing lore in his neck and that is because we have some people coming, and they want to fish on our two lovely reservoirs we have on the unit," explained Pateras.

The other location with safety concerns for the horses is on the corner of Slack and Grand Street.

“Well-meaning people will love to give horses snacks, and the horses love to receive snacks, of course. Where that becomes a problem is when people give, especially a young horse like the butt end of a carrot, those big thick ones that carrots and apples in big pieces are not dissolvable. When they get into the esophagus, the fluids and stuff that are in the esophagus cannot dissolve them," said Dr. Kim Sprayberry, Cal Poly professor and veterinarian.

Despite several signs warning people not to feed or pet the animals, they continue to do so.

“Recently, people were drinking here, and just about an hour ago, Irini found glass beer bottles and a vodka bottle right in here with the horses," added Sprayberry.

All of these situations can pose a threat to the safety of both people and the animals, but the staff hopes they can get the community to listen to their concerns.

“We just want to eliminate any opportunity for animals and people to get hurt," said Pateras.

There are safe opportunities to interact with the horses.

Anyone can reach out to the animal science office to schedule a tour to see the animals or attend some of the events held on campus. You do not need to be a student.

To report an incident you can call Cal Poly police at their non-emergency number at 805-756-2281.