Cal Poly Police seeking information about burglary

Cal Poly police are seeking information regarding a burglary at the Performing Arts Center on the evening of Friday, Nov. 25th between 6:15 and 7:05 p.m.

Several Microphones and a camera were taken amounting to more than $10,000 worth of stolen equipment.

Footage and images of the perpetrator inside the facility were captured by a security camera.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who might have information to call the Cal Poly Police Department at 805-756-2281.

Anonymous tips can be made to San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 or visit www.slotips.org [slotips.org]. Community members may be eligible for a cash reward if the information they provide leads to an arrest and conviction.