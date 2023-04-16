Cal Poly Rodeo supporters are helping students in different ways

The annual community event is helping raise funds that go directly back to Cal Poly students.

Huge community support. we've got a lot of people turning up, not only wanting to support the students in the club but also Cal Poly as a whole. A lot of the people who attend this event are either aligned with Cal Poly as a supporter or an alumni. So the first thing that they want to do is be able to support the students that are currently going here and see them succeed," said Cal Poly student Jared Mandrell.

This year the rodeo is sold out, and that money is helping the rodeo program in big ways.

“It helps us out with scholarships. It helps our student-athletes compete and be academically inclined inside the classroom and helps us out when we're going to the rodeos because it's not cheap," said Cal Poly Master's student, Riley Bishop.

It’s a bounce-back rodeo participants welcome with open arms, especially following the pandemic

“During COVID that was a big hard time for us to try to keep the program rolling. We have a lot of great sponsors that kept us rolling, kept our program going, kept our stock running through the arena and stuff like that, and kept our students being able to still practice," added Bishop.

Other student organizations are also feeling community support.

“So what we're doing here is selling these concessions in the hopes of fundraising money that we're going to be putting towards student scholarships," explained Mandrell.

Three local businesses were also able to set up booths on the rodeo grounds.